Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ) Director Purchases $23,950.00 in Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Kevin C. Waterhouse acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $23,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Esquire Financial stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 69,280 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 232,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts and certificates of deposit.

