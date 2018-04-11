Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.86 Per Share

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.86 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $12.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Shares of ESS opened at $241.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,006.85, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $214.03 and a one year high of $270.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.50 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 31.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $235.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

In related news, insider Glenn Olnick sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, Director Gary P. Martin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total value of $111,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

