Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essilor International (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essilor International researches, develops, manufactures and markets around the world a wide range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It creates lenses for various types of visual disorders such as myopia, hypermetropia, presbyopia and stigmatism. The group’s know-how also covers the manufacture and sale of optical instruments mainly machines used to edge finished lenses and diagnose visual disorders. The Company sells its products through various flagship brands such as Varilux, Crizal, Essilor, Definity and Xperio. Essilor International is headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France. “

Shares of Essilor International stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $68.87. 24,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,089. Essilor International has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.744 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. Essilor International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Essilor International (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/essilor-international-esloy-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Essilor International

Essilor International Société Anonyme designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic lenses and ophthalmic optical instruments in North America, Europe, Asia/Oceania/Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers Varilux range of progressive lenses; Crizal range of lenses with anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-static lenses; Transitions and its photochromic lenses; Eyezen for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak lenses under licensing agreements.

