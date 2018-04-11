Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Receives $29.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

ETH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $41,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,949.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari bought 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $99,673.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,630 shares of company stock valued at $161,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 118,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 41,101 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after buying an additional 360,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 240,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 153,372 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.65. 6,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,289. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $677.28, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 58.02%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

