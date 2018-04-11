Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.31 Million Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Etsy worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Etsy by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,385,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,790. The firm has a market cap of $3,353.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $30.59.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Etsy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $136.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. equities research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $1,065,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.31 Million Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/etsy-inc-etsy-shares-sold-by-rhumbline-advisers-updated-updated-updated.html.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. The Company offers a range of seller services and tools that help entrepreneurs start, grow and manage their businesses. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, Etsy employees, its partners and investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.