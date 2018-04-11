Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) vs. Euronav (EURN) Financial Analysis

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE: GWR) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genesee & Wyoming and Euronav’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesee & Wyoming $2.21 billion 1.96 $549.05 million $2.91 23.74 Euronav $513.37 million 2.69 $1.24 million ($0.09) -96.33

Genesee & Wyoming has higher revenue and earnings than Euronav. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genesee & Wyoming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genesee & Wyoming and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesee & Wyoming 24.87% 5.23% 2.30% Euronav 0.24% -1.16% -0.74%

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Genesee & Wyoming does not pay a dividend. Euronav pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Genesee & Wyoming has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Genesee & Wyoming and Euronav, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesee & Wyoming 0 4 5 0 2.56 Euronav 0 2 3 0 2.60

Genesee & Wyoming presently has a consensus price target of $79.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.10%. Euronav has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.57%. Given Genesee & Wyoming’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genesee & Wyoming is more favorable than Euronav.

Summary

Genesee & Wyoming beats Euronav on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities. It owns or leases 122 freight railroads, including 105 short line railroads and 2 regional freight railroads located in the United States, 8 short line railroads located in Canada, 3 railroads located in Australia, 1 railroad located in the United Kingdom, 1 railroad in Poland and Germany, and 2 railroads in the Netherlands with a total of approximately 16,200 miles of track. The company also operates 6,200 additional miles of track that is owned or leased by others. In addition, it operates deep sea maritime containers and provides bulk haulage, including coal, aggregates, cement, and infrastructure services. Further, the company provides rail service at approximately 40 ports; rail-ferry service in North America, Australia, and Europe; and contract coal loading and railcar switching for industrial customers. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Darien, Connecticut.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of April 4, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 55 double hulled vessels, including 31 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 2 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.