eUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (EUSD)

eUSD (CURRENCY:EUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One eUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eUSD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. eUSD has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of eUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00786822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014406 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00172742 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

eUSD Token Profile

eUSD launched on October 12th, 2017. eUSD’s total supply is 324,459,463 tokens. eUSD’s official Twitter account is @eusdtoken. eUSD’s official website is www.eusd.io.

eUSD Token Trading

eUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase eUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eUSD must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

