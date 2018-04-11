Everbridge (EVBG) President Sells $273,874.88 in Stock

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) President Robert W. Hughes sold 7,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $273,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 315,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,732. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1,009.38, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 31.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

