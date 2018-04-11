Evil Coin Trading 40.3% Higher This Week (CRYPTO:EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Evil Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Evil Coin has a market capitalization of $292,818.00 and approximately $1,338.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Evil Coin has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00085664 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016989 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 65.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Evil Coin

Evil Coin (EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Evil Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evil Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.