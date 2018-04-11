Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. 47,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,150. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.92, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. sell-side analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Evoke Pharma by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 769,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 198,127 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

