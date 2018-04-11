BTIG Research Upgrades EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

EXAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised EXACT Sciences from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.56 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 215,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,006. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4,879.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 0.87.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 24.13% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Maneesh Arora sold 12,352 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $522,983.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,293,253.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,122 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $85,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,995 shares of company stock worth $21,876,323. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,499,000 after buying an additional 539,160 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $21,813,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 518,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after buying an additional 374,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 41.6% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after buying an additional 212,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

