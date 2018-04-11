Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Price

Media coverage about Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Exelixis earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7688450892369 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. 5,196,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,558. The company has a market cap of $5,828.36, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 2.10. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 81.05% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $370,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,221,636.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,787 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

