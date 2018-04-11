Exelon (EXC) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

Exelon (NYSE:EXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the energy giant’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.59.

Exelon stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,759,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,850,877. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37,240.48, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Exelon had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $948,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

