Exelon (EXC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Exelon (NYSE:EXC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exelon earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the energy giant an impact score of 46.1563841916784 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Exelon to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37,240.48, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

