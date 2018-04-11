TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $26.77 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,672 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $26,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 246,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $786,816.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,106.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,235. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10,787.41, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $67.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

