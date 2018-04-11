Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Price

News coverage about Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Exponent earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.6593220860688 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,025.45, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $81.15.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.27 million. Exponent had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

EXPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/exponent-expo-given-news-impact-rating-of-0-08-updated.html.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.