Teachers Advisors LLC Purchases 51,980 Shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,980 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.11% of Exponent worth $20,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter worth $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. Exponent has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $2,046.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

