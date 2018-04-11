Express Scripts (ESRX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Express Scripts (NASDAQ: ESRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/14/2018 – Express Scripts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2018 – Express Scripts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Integrating medical care and pharmacy benefits under one roof, Express Scripts Holding Company recently announced that it is getting acquired by Cigna Corporation, a global health insurance company.The company has been benefitting from a rise in patient claims and strong customer retention. Express Scripts’ solid guidance for 2018 holds promise. The company recently inked an agreement to acquire eviCore healthcare for $3.6 billion. Express Scripts' pharmacy-benefit management segment (PBM) coupled with eviCore's complementary medical-benefit solutions is likely to build a comprehensive PBM solution worldwide. On the flip side, the company recently announced that its biggest customer and leading health insurer Anthem is not likely to extend its PBM agreement with Express Scripts anymore. Persistent drug pricing issue is also anticipated to affect the stock. The company faces stiff competition.”

3/12/2018 – Express Scripts was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/9/2018 – Express Scripts was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/8/2018 – Express Scripts was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/8/2018 – Express Scripts was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/8/2018 – Express Scripts was given a new $96.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Express Scripts was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Express Scripts was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They wrote, “Cigna Corp (CI – NR) agreed to acquire ESRX for $54B, with per-share consideration of $48.75 in cash and 0.2434 shares of CI stock. CI also agreed to assume roughly $13B of net debt from ESRX.””

3/8/2018 – Express Scripts is now covered by analysts at Barclays. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2018 – Express Scripts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past year, Express Scripts outperformed the industry in terms of price. The company ended the fourth quarter on a solid note, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both the counts. The company has been benefitting from a rise in patient claims and strong customer retention lately. Express Scripts’ solid guidance for 2018 holds promise. The company recently inked an agreement to acquire eviCore healthcare for $3.6 billion. Express Scripts' pharmacy-benefit management segment (PBM) coupled with eviCore's complementary medical-benefit solutions is likely to build a comprehensive PBM solution worldwide. On the flip side, the company recently announced that its biggest customer and leading health insurer Anthem is not likely to extend its PBM agreement with Express Scripts anymore. Persistent drug pricing issue is also anticipated to affect the stock. Intensifying competition also adds to the woes.”

3/2/2018 – Express Scripts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Express Scripts ended the fourth quarter on a solid note, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both the counts. The company has been benefitting from a rise in patient claims and strong customer retention lately. Express Scripts’ solid guidance for 2018 holds promise. The company recently inked an agreement to acquire eviCore healthcare for $3.6 billion. Express Scripts' pharmacy-benefit management segment (PBM) coupled with eviCore's complementary medical-benefit solutions is likely to build a comprehensive PBM solution worldwide. Over the last year, Express Scripts has outperformed the broader industry in terms of price. On the flip side, the company recently announced that its biggest customer and leading health insurer Anthem is not likely to extend its PBM agreement with Express Scripts anymore. Persistent drug pricing issue is also anticipated to affect the stock. Intensifying competition also adds to the woes.”

2/28/2018 – Express Scripts was given a new $91.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Express Scripts had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $87.00 to $101.00.

2/27/2018 – Express Scripts is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2018 – Express Scripts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “On January 30, 2018, Amazon (AMZN – Suspended), Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa – NR), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM – NR) announced that they are partnering on a US employee healthcare venture. We believe this represents a potential long-term threat and opportunity for ESRX, but the effort is still in the very early stages.””

2/23/2018 – Express Scripts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2018 – Express Scripts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2018 – Express Scripts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the last year, Express Scripts has outperformed the broader industry in terms of price. The company’s solid guidance for fiscal 2017 holds promise. Express Scripts’ Multiple Sclerosis Care Value Program and SafeGuardRx solutions are likely to expand the customer base. The company recently inked an agreement to acquire eviCore healthcare for $3.6 billion. Express Scripts' pharmacy-benefit management segment (PBM) coupled with eviCore's complementary medical-benefit solutions is likely to build a comprehensive PBM solution worldwide. On the flip side, the company recently announced that its biggest customer and leading health insurer Anthem is not likely to extend its PBM agreement with Express Scripts anymore. Persistent drug pricing issue is also anticipated to affect the stock. Intensifying competition also adds to the woes.”

2/2/2018 – Express Scripts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2018 – Express Scripts was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2018 – Express Scripts was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $77.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.80.

1/24/2018 – Express Scripts was given a new $86.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Express Scripts stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,364,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,914. Express Scripts Holding has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42,665.23, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Glen D. Stettin sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $262,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glen D. Stettin sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $279,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,792 shares of company stock valued at $909,815 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Holding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts Holding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.