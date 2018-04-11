Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of Express Scripts worth $31,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESRX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 53.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the third quarter valued at $2,090,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 23.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,233,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,374,000 after purchasing an additional 996,816 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 38.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 126,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.72. 2,355,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,133. Express Scripts has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38,200.96, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Express Scripts will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 45,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group downgraded Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Express Scripts from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.97.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 19,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,525,287.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Glen D. Stettin sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $279,369.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

