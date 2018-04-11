EZToken (EZT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.51 Million

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 6:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, EZToken has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One EZToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00008031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EZToken has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $1.51 million worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00781762 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014565 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00172950 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00067947 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About EZToken

EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,500,000 tokens. EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken. EZToken’s official website is ico.ezpos.io.

EZToken Token Trading

EZToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbene. It is not possible to buy EZToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EZToken must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EZToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

