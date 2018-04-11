Facebook (FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Group in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Facebook to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS set a $214.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $235.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $165.04 on Monday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $138.81 and a twelve month high of $195.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $456,666.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $9,748,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,772,938 shares of company stock worth $1,187,169,241 in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management now owns 2,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

