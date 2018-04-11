Facebook, Inc. (FB) is Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.7% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Facebook by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 16,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 22,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $165.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $456,666.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.81 and a 12-month high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.43 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Aegis upped their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities set a $235.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $38,636,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,772,938 shares of company stock worth $1,187,169,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) is Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/facebook-inc-fb-is-bristlecone-advisors-llcs-10th-largest-position.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.