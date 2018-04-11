Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 10.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $74,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 63,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,115,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,215,867,000 after buying an additional 231,883 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3,398.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after buying an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 424,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $72,482,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Facebook by 14.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.52. 36,832,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,977,594. The company has a market cap of $458,786.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.33 and a 52 week high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 14,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $2,664,149.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,964,420.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,772,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,169,241. 17.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

