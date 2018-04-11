Family Legacy Inc. Invests $225,000 in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Family Legacy Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

NYSE SLB opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89,069.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

