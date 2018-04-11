Family Management Corp Takes $267,000 Position in Triangle Capital Co. (TCAP)

Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triangle Capital Co. (NYSE:TCAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Family Management Corp owned 0.06% of Triangle Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triangle Capital by 3,985.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,532 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Triangle Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $6,195,000. Ironsides Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Triangle Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $5,210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Triangle Capital by 36.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,952,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 521,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triangle Capital by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 942,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 487,910 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TCAP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 290,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,496. The company has a current ratio of 43.15, a quick ratio of 43.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $550.84, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. Triangle Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Triangle Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Triangle Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. Triangle Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered Triangle Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Triangle Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Triangle Capital in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Triangle Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triangle Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triangle Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

