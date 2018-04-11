Family Management Corp Decreases Position in Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Family Management Corp lowered its stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Toronto–Dominion Bank makes up 3.1% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto–Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,636. The stock has a market cap of $103,089.93, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.12%. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

Toronto–Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

