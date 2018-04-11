Family Management Corp Purchases New Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,419 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of BP by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 832.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.43 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.10 to $40.10 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. 5,909,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,273,636. BP plc has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137,880.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). BP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $67.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. BP’s payout ratio is 126.60%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

