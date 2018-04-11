Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FARM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmer Brothers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Farmer Brothers from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Farmer Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 50,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,537. Farmer Brothers has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $484.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $167.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.62 million. Farmer Brothers had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Farmer Brothers will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Farmer Grossman sold 20,000 shares of Farmer Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher P. Mottern purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $45,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Farmer Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Farmer Brothers by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 288,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Farmer Brothers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Farmer Brothers by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Brothers

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.

