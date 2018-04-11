Critical Analysis: Farmer Brothers (FARM) and Its Competitors
Posted by Emily Bradson on Apr 11th, 2018
Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ: FARM) is one of 7 public companies in the “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Farmer Brothers to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Risk & Volatility
Farmer Brothers has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmer Brothers’ peers have a beta of 0.32, meaning that their average share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
56.3% of Farmer Brothers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Farmer Brothers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Farmer Brothers and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmer Brothers
|$541.50 million
|$24.40 million
|41.29
|Farmer Brothers Competitors
|$1.93 billion
|$178.24 million
|29.83
Farmer Brothers’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Farmer Brothers. Farmer Brothers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Farmer Brothers and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmer Brothers
|-2.98%
|4.43%
|2.25%
|Farmer Brothers Competitors
|7.42%
|18.07%
|9.85%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmer Brothers and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Farmer Brothers
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Farmer Brothers Competitors
|18
|117
|155
|5
|2.50
Farmer Brothers presently has a consensus price target of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.54%. As a group, “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 5.90%. Given Farmer Brothers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmer Brothers is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
Farmer Brothers peers beat Farmer Brothers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Farmer Brothers
Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.