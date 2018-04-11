Critical Analysis: Farmer Brothers (FARM) and Its Competitors

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ: FARM) is one of 7 public companies in the “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Farmer Brothers to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Farmer Brothers has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmer Brothers’ peers have a beta of 0.32, meaning that their average share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.3% of Farmer Brothers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Farmer Brothers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmer Brothers and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Farmer Brothers $541.50 million $24.40 million 41.29 Farmer Brothers Competitors $1.93 billion $178.24 million 29.83

Farmer Brothers’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Farmer Brothers. Farmer Brothers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Farmer Brothers and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmer Brothers -2.98% 4.43% 2.25% Farmer Brothers Competitors 7.42% 18.07% 9.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmer Brothers and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmer Brothers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Farmer Brothers Competitors 18 117 155 5 2.50

Farmer Brothers presently has a consensus price target of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.54%. As a group, “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 5.90%. Given Farmer Brothers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmer Brothers is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Farmer Brothers peers beat Farmer Brothers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Farmer Brothers

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.