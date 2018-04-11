Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James Financial

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FMNB. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

FMNB stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $385.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $102,681.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,934 shares in the company, valued at $358,770.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,212 shares of company stock valued at $121,597. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 121,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

