Faroe Petroleum (FPM) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.77) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum from GBX 130 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.98) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.63) price objective (up from GBX 110 ($1.55)) on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum from GBX 135 ($1.91) to GBX 145 ($2.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Whitman Howard raised shares of Faroe Petroleum to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 129.29 ($1.83).

Faroe Petroleum stock opened at GBX 123.48 ($1.75) on Tuesday. Faroe Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 74.50 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 116.80 ($1.65).

Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported GBX (3.10) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (1.10) (($0.02)) by GBX (2) (($0.03)). The firm had revenue of £152.92 million during the quarter. Faroe Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

In related news, insider Helge Hammer acquired 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £369.94 ($522.88).

Faroe Petroleum Company Profile

Faroe Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas fields in Northwest Europe. It has interests in the Schooner and Ketch gas fields, and the Blane oil field in the United Kingdom; and the Brage, Ringhorne East, Ula, Tambar, Oselvar, and Trym fields in Norway.

