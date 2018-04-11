Faroe Petroleum (FPM) PT Raised to GBX 125

Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.48) to GBX 125 ($1.77) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.51% from the stock’s previous close.

FPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.77) target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum from GBX 135 ($1.91) to GBX 145 ($2.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum from GBX 130 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.77) target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Whitman Howard upgraded shares of Faroe Petroleum to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 129.29 ($1.83).

Shares of LON FPM opened at GBX 124.37 ($1.76) on Wednesday. Faroe Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 74.50 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 116.80 ($1.65).

Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported GBX (3.10) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (1.10) (($0.02)) by GBX (2) (($0.03)). Faroe Petroleum had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of £152.92 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Helge Hammer bought 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £369.94 ($522.88).

About Faroe Petroleum

Faroe Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas fields in Northwest Europe. It has interests in the Schooner and Ketch gas fields, and the Blane oil field in the United Kingdom; and the Brage, Ringhorne East, Ula, Tambar, Oselvar, and Trym fields in Norway.

