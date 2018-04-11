Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fastenal have gained 16.6% in the past six months, comparing favorably with industry growth of 7.6%. Estimates for 2018 have moved north over the last 30 days, signaling analysts’ optimism. Fastenal’s aggressive investment to increase Onsite locations, vending machines count and ecommerce business is expected to boost sales. Industrial vending is one of the primary growth drivers for Fastenal and has the potential to significantly increase sales and profits. For 2018, the company is targeting signings in the range of 21,000 to 23,000. After a soft 2013, vending trends improved as management’s efforts to enhance the quality of signings/installs paid off. The company’s cost-saving initiative, Pathway-to-Profit, also bodes well. Meanwhile, changes in product and customer mix will continue to hurt margins in 2018.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research set a $60.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Fastenal to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Fastenal stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. 6,518,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,636. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15,432.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,483,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at $535,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fastenal by 5.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 946,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,123,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal by 14.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Fastenal by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 131,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

