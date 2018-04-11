Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Price

Media headlines about Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Qorvo earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.4681094193026 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $62.68 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $8,802.69, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.09 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $82,830.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,639.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $473,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,671,675. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

