Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Price

News articles about Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Investment earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 45.3762927448677 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

AINV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 853,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,447. The company has a market cap of $1,160.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.94 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

