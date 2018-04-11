Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) Stock Price

Press coverage about MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MAM Software Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.0763671064313 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAM Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MAM Software Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of MAM Software Group stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. 560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,059. MAM Software Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $103.26, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. MAM Software Group had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. sell-side analysts predict that MAM Software Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight Mamanteo sold 80,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $609,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Austin Iv Lewis sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 606,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services.

