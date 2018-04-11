Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, April 3rd.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $93.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.50.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $902.57, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 147,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 79,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

