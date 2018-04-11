Federated Investors’ (FII) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Federated Investors to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

FII stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. 407,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,432. Federated Investors has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,264.09, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Federated Investors’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Investors news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,294 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $44,345.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,459.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 11,683 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $399,091.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 563,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,803 shares of company stock worth $608,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 163,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $2,165,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/federated-investors-fii-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-jefferies-group.html.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.