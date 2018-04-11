Fenner (LON:FENR) PT Raised to GBX 610 at Citigroup

Fenner (LON:FENR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 525 ($7.42) to GBX 610 ($8.62) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FENR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($7.07) target price on shares of Fenner in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on shares of Fenner from GBX 500 ($7.07) to GBX 535 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of Fenner from GBX 380 ($5.37) to GBX 415 ($5.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Fenner in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 485 ($6.86).

Shares of LON FENR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 608.50 ($8.60). 1,159,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,192. Fenner has a 52-week low of GBX 279 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 509.50 ($7.20).

About Fenner

Fenner PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of engineered solutions for performance-critical applications. The Company’s business segments include Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products. The Engineered Conveyor Solutions is engaged in the manufacture of rubber ply belting, solid woven and steel cord conveyor belting for mining, power generation and industrial applications with complementary service operations, which design, install, monitor, maintain and operate conveyor systems for mining and industrial customers.

