Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.60.

GSM opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,766.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 1.62. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $468.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.41 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,246,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,340,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 354.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 252,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ferroglobe-gsm-upgraded-by-thestreet-to-b-updated-updated.html.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.