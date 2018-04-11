TheStreet Upgrades Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.60.

GSM stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,766.50, a P/E ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 1.62. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $468.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.41 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,249,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,922,000 after acquiring an additional 109,552 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,226,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,911,000 after acquiring an additional 194,861 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,455,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TheStreet Upgrades Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to “B”” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ferroglobe-gsm-upgraded-to-b-at-thestreet-updated-updated.html.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.