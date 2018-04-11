Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 113.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Ferroglobe worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ferroglobe by 108.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ferroglobe by 30.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its position in Ferroglobe by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

GSM stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,756.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 1.61. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $468.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

WARNING: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ferroglobe-plc-gsm-shares-bought-by-macquarie-group-ltd-updated.html.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.