Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($46.64) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,350 ($33.22). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($33.92) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($32.93) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($43.82) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($42.40) target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,863.33 ($40.47).

Shares of LON:FEVR traded down GBX 62 ($0.88) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,688 ($37.99). 259,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,543. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,353.93 ($19.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,926 ($41.36).

In other news, insider Andrew Branchflower sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,596 ($36.69), for a total transaction of £698,453.80 ($987,213.85). Also, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,682 ($37.91) per share, with a total value of £134,100 ($189,540.64).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/fevertree-drinks-fevr-upgraded-by-royal-bank-of-canada-to-outperform-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks plc is a United Kingdom-based holding and investment company. The Company is a developer and supplier of premium mixer drinks. The Company’s premium mixers consist of a range of all natural carbonated mixers, including Tonics, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon and Lemonades. The Company sells a range of products under the Fever-Tree brand, which include Indian Tonic Water, Naturally Light Tonic Water, Elderflower Tonic Water, Mediterranean Tonic Water, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Naturally Light Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon, Sicilian Lemonade, Lemonade, Spring Soda Water and Premium Cola.

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.