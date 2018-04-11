Emerson Electric (EMR) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $109,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.45 to $56.77 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,974. The firm has a market cap of $42,019.91, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

