Diageo (DEO) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Diageo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,341,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,116,000 after purchasing an additional 102,820 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 422,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,695,000 after purchasing an additional 407,922 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $141.37. 385,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Diageo has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $147.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $87,692.55, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.4232 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 61.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Natixis lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

