iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Stake Lessened by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,531,000 after purchasing an additional 107,431 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,232,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 548.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,443,000 after acquiring an additional 555,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 473,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,387,000 after acquiring an additional 148,150 shares during the last quarter.

IYR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.90. 4,462,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,877. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.26 and a one year high of $83.27.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

