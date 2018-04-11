Fiera Capital (FSZ) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.07.

FSZ traded up C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$10.89. The company had a trading volume of 279,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,932. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$15.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

In other news, insider Vincent Duhamel bought 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,881.00. Also, Director Todd Michael Morgan sold 26,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total transaction of C$293,787.57. Insiders have acquired 99,700 shares of company stock worth $1,088,163 over the last three months.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

