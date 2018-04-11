Insider Buying: Fiera Capital (FSZ) Insider Purchases 35,800 Shares of Stock

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) insider Vincent Duhamel bought 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.79 per share, with a total value of C$386,282.00.

Vincent Duhamel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 9th, Vincent Duhamel bought 23,900 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,881.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Vincent Duhamel acquired 40,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$444,000.00.

Shares of TSE:FSZ traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.87. The company had a trading volume of 175,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,935. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$15.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.07.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/fiera-capital-fsz-insider-acquires-c386282-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.