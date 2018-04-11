Fifth Third Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (FITB)

Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of FITB opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21,461.32, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. Fifth Third Bank has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Fifth Third Bank had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bank will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bank from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Fifth Third Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP James C. Leonard sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,875.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark D. Hazel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $246,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,553.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,127. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

