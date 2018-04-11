FIMKrypto (FIMK) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

FIMKrypto (CURRENCY:FIMK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, FIMKrypto has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FIMKrypto has a total market capitalization of $466,157.00 and $0.00 worth of FIMKrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIMKrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rimbit (RBT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MorningStar (MRNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VPNCoin (VASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BITFID (FID) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000395 BTC.

FIMKrypto Coin Profile

FIMK is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2014. FIMKrypto’s total supply is 886,395,300 coins and its circulating supply is 577,004,618 coins. FIMKrypto’s official Twitter account is @fimktweet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIMKrypto is /r/fimk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIMKrypto is fimk.fi.

FIMKrypto Coin Trading

FIMKrypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Heat Wallet. It is not possible to purchase FIMKrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIMKrypto must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIMKrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

